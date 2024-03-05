Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 204,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 582,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

