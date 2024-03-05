GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Update

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $4,876,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 1,047,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

