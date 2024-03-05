Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 30%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) rose 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 119,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 156,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Stock Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

