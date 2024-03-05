Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.78

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 25909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLV. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 220,822 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.