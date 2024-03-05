Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Decreases By 5.3%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,961,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 22,128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.