Insider Buying: Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Buys 40,690 Shares of Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen purchased 40,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.32 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of A$501,178.73 ($325,440.73).

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Featured Articles

