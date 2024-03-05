Investors Buy High Volume of Wheaton Precious Metals Call Options (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,276 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,375 call options.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 900,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

