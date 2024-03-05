PPL Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,538 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

PPL Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,294. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

