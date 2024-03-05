C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 754,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,961. The company has a market cap of $736.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
