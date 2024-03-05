C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 754,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,961. The company has a market cap of $736.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.