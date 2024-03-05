First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,990. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

