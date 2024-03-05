Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,011,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,709,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 349,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 620,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,324. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

