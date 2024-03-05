Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,312. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

