bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 22nd

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
bebe stores Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.
bebe stores Company Profile
