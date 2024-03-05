bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 22nd

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

