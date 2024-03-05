H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 831,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HEES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,678. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

