Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Stock Performance
Shares of LON TFG traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.85 ($0.13). 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. Tetragon Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13).
About Tetragon Financial
