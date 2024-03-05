Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LON TFG traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.85 ($0.13). 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. Tetragon Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

