PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RCS remained flat at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

