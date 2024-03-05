PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
NYSE RCS remained flat at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.31.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
