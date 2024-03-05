Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 9th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 115,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,043. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 48,096 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 71,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.