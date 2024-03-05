Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.75.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

