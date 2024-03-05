Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Accent Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.75.
About Accent Group
