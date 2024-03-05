Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,572,000 after buying an additional 1,927,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 137,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $885.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.