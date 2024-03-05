Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,772 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.59. 744,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

