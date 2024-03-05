Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 426.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. 6,542,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,713,516. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

