Vow (VOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $369,483.41

Vow (VOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $157.47 million and approximately $369,483.41 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

