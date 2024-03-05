SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $859.07 million and approximately $297.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,279.92 or 1.00434167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00154455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,434,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,676,352.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.87944695 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $297,025,820.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.