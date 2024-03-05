Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 61.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,037.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

