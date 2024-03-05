Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $13.59. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 288,739 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $609.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

