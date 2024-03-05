TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Head to Head Review

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $4.08 billion 0.00 -$330,000.00 ($16.49) -0.12 TORM $1.44 billion 1.89 $562.75 million $8.09 4.13

TORM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 105.3%. TORM pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. OceanPal pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TORM pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares OceanPal and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -23.97% -9.08% -8.66% TORM 43.82% 44.01% 24.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OceanPal and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats OceanPal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

