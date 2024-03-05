Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) vs. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Financial Analysis

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.96 million 0.70 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.02 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.02

Profitability

Andrea Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonic Foundry.

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics N/A N/A N/A Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37%

Volatility & Risk

Andrea Electronics has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Andrea Electronics and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats Sonic Foundry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. Its DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

