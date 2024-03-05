Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

ON traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

