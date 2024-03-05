Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,028 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,871. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

