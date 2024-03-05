Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $942,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 413,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.