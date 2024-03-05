Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,405,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 61,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,411. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

