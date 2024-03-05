Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,214. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.