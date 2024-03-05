Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,579,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 430,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,907. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

