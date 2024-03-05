Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,734 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 357,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $81.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,600. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

