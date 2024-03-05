Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $260,340.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

