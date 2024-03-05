Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $1,176.82. 38,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,890. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.66.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

