Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 39,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,128. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

