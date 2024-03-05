Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

ETRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

