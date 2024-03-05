Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,526 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

