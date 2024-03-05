Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Klaviyo Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 407,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,263. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

