Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $382,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.64. 198,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.