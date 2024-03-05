Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. 1,076,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

