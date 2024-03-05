Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.29. 89,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average is $271.76.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

