Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 930,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,897. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.