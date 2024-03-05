Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,129 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 1,488,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,587. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

