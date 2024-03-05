BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 1,868,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 595,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 66,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.