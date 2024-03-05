Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 165,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,751. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 14.95 and a 200 day moving average of 14.71.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

