Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $399,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,516 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,738 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $112.45. 411,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

