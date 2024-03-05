Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 16,804 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. 4,143,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

