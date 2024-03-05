Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $483,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,166 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 233,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

